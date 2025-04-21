Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Severe storms impact repair timeline at Wilson Lock [Image 1 of 2]

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2025

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    This photo shows the pintle assembly at the land side gate at Wilson Lock in Florence, Ala. on April 20, 2025, after U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District repair crews jacked the gate to access the damaged components. (USACE Photo by Justin Reed)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 14:23
    Photo ID: 8987488
    VIRIN: 250420-A-A1409-1002
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 78.19 KB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
