This photo shows the pintle assembly at the land side gate at Wilson Lock in Florence, Ala. on April 20, 2025, after U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District repair crews jacked the gate to access the damaged components. (USACE Photo by Justin Reed)
|04.20.2025
|04.22.2025 14:23
|8987488
|250420-A-A1409-1002
|800x600
|78.19 KB
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
Severe storms impact repair timeline at Wilson Lock
