Environmental balance is essential for preserving vital Oregon military training areas

Oregon Military Department Environmental Branch staff members and other volunteers (left to right) include Chris Richardson, Rhande Shaw, Eric Frasier, Debbie Frasier, Janet Johnson, Jennifer Knowles, and Tim Gilbert took advantage of the sunny spring weather during spring break to plant trees along the designated boundary area at the north end of Camp Rilea, near Warrenton, Oregon, on March 29, 2025. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)