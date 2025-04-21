Environmental balance is essential for preserving vital Oregon military training areas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rhande Shaw, a Natural Resource Specialist with the Oregon Military Department, leads group of Oregon Military Department Environmental Branch staff members and volunteers as they took advantage of the sunny spring weather during spring break to plant trees along the designated boundary area at the north end of Camp Rilea, near Warrenton, Oregon, on March 29, 2025. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)