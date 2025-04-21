Environmental balance is essential for preserving vital Oregon military training areas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chris Richardson works with a dedicated group of Oregon Military Department Environmental Branch staff members and other volunteers as they took advantage of the warm weather during spring break to plant trees along the designated boundary area at the north end of Camp Rilea, near Warrenton, Oregon, on March 29, 2025. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)