    Environmental balance is essential for preserving vital Oregon military training areas

    Environmental balance is essential for preserving vital Oregon military training areas

    WARRENTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chris Richardson works with a dedicated group of Oregon Military Department Environmental Branch staff members and other volunteers as they took advantage of the warm weather during spring break to plant trees along the designated boundary area at the north end of Camp Rilea, near Warrenton, Oregon, on March 29, 2025. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 14:16
    Photo ID: 8987472
    VIRIN: 250329-Z-CH590-1351
    Location: WARRENTON, OREGON, US
    Environmental balance is essential for preserving vital Oregon military training areas
    Oregon National Guard
    Earth Day
    Invasive Species
    Biodiversity
    Environmental Management
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

