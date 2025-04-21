Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OC-ALC hosts Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, strengthening interoperability

    OC-ALC hosts Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, strengthening interoperability

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Photo by Ashley San Miguel 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force officials visited the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex at Tinker Air Force Base, March 13, 2025. The OC-ALC provides maintenance, repair and overhaul services for various weapons systems, aiming to ensure combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ashley San Miguel)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
