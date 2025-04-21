OC-ALC hosts Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, strengthening interoperability

The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex recently hosted the Japan Air Self-Defense Force to explore a joint maintenance center, part of a global push to enhance military readiness.



The visit emphasized shared maintenance and logistics strategies, particularly relevant following the launch of GENUS, the Global Enterprise Network for Universal Sustainment. GENUS aims to extend depot capabilities beyond U.S. borders.



Discussions between American and Japanese maintenance and logistics experts focused on solutions for supply chain issues, automation and logistical operations.



“Showcasing the OC-ALC and our capabilities is crucial in ensuring a strong partnership with our allies,” said Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, OC-ALC commander. “We have a shared interest in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of several shared weapons systems, sustaining them for the fight.”



The JASDF delegation toured the complex's specialized facilities, including its Process, Repair, Operations and Critical Tooling and Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling, better known as PROACT and REACT labs. They showcase additive manufacturing, repair and 3D printing — key elements of the maintenance, repair and overhaul process.



"Our engineering team at the Complex is one of our greatest strengths," said Brad Stahlman, OC-ALC director of engineering. "Our unique engineering processes, incorporating advanced manufacturing technologies, enable us to rapidly repair critical components, returning aircraft to service ahead of schedule."



The OC-ALC plays a crucial role in the global industrial base network, specializing in engine maintenance and repair. The visit with JASDF officials highlighted the importance of collaboration on shared weapons systems.

