Best Warrior Competition 2025

SGT Deron Satchell- representing USAG Ansbach at the 2025 Installation Management Command-Europe (IMCOM-E) Best Warrior Competition (BWC) during the obstacle course at the U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Stuttgart's Panzer Range Complex in Boeblingen, Germany, on Monday, April 8, 2025.



USAG Stuttgart hosted the 2025 IMCOM-E BWC, a series of skills tests that included board interviews, physical fitness tests, written exams, urban warfare simulations, and other soldier tasks and drills relevant to the Army's operating environment. The winners of the competition will go on to compete at the Best Squad Competition.