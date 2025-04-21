Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Warrior Competition 2025 [Image 9 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Best Warrior Competition 2025

    BOEBLINGNE, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    04.07.2025

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    PFC Andre Lewis - representing USAG Bavaria at the 2025 Installation Management Command-Europe (IMCOM-E) Best Warrior Competition (BWC) during the obstacle course at the U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Stuttgart's Panzer Range Complex in Boeblingen, Germany, on Monday, April 8, 2025.

    USAG Stuttgart hosted the 2025 IMCOM-E BWC, a series of skills tests that included board interviews, physical fitness tests, written exams, urban warfare simulations, and other soldier tasks and drills relevant to the Army's operating environment. The winners of the competition will go on to compete at the Best Squad Competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 03:34
    Photo ID: 8986303
    VIRIN: 250408-O-DV808-2644
    Resolution: 3924x2611
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: BOEBLINGNE, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition 2025 [Image 12 of 12], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Best Warrior Competition 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download