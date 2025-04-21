Best Warrior Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SFC Cory Wright - representing USAG Poland at the 2025 Installation Management Command-Europe (IMCOM-E) Best Warrior Competition (BWC) disassembles a rifle at U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Stuttgart's Panzer Range Complex in Boeblingen, Germany, on Monday, April 8, 2025.



USAG Stuttgart hosted the 2025 IMCOM-E BWC, a series of skills tests through board interviews, physical fitness tests, written exams, urban warfare simulations and other soldier tasks and drills relevant to the Army's operating environment. Winners of the competition will go on to compete at the Best Squad Competition.