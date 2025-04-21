Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Michael Monsoor Underway in Pacific Ocean [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Michael Monsoor Underway in Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2025) Officer of the Deck Lt. j.g. Sandy Guerrero, from Guayaquil, Ecuador, left, and Conning Officer Lt. j.g. Hannah LaVigre, from Rochester, New York, both assigned to the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), stand watch in the pilothouse during an underway in the Pacific Ocean, March 31, 2025. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance a shared vision of a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific in which all nations are secure in their sovereignty and free from coercion. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 23:04
    Photo ID: 8985858
    VIRIN: 250331-N-IE405-1012
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: GUAYAQUIL, EC
    Hometown: ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Michael Monsoor Underway in Pacific Ocean [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Michael Monsoor Departs Naval Base San Diego for Underway in Pacific Ocean
    USS Michael Monsoor Departs Naval Base San Diego for Underway in Pacific Ocean
    USS Michael Monsoor Departs Naval Base San Diego for Underway in Pacific Ocean
    USS Michael Monsoor Conducts Electrical Safety Training
    USS Michael Monsoor Sailors Participates in ITT Drill
    USS Michael Monsoor Underway in Pacific Ocean
    USS Michael Monsoor Participates in ITT Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Ocean
    Conning Officer
    DDG 1001
    Officer of the Deck
    USS Michael Monsoor
    Zumwalt class

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download