USS Michael Monsoor Departs Naval Base San Diego for Underway in Pacific Ocean

SAN DIEGO (March 28, 2025) Chief Personnel Specialist Stephen Darkwah, from St. Augustine, Florida, right, and Lt. j.g. Nitasha Embleton, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, both assigned to the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), render a salute as the ship approaches the burial site of the fallen Master-at-Arms 2nd Class (SEAL) Michael Monsoor, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions while serving in Ramadi, Iraq, in 2006, during a transit in San Diego Bay, March 28, 2025.An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance a shared vision of a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific in which all nations are secure in their sovereignty and free from coercion. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)