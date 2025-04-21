USS Michael Monsoor Participates in ITT Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2025) Lt. j.g. Colton Aleman, assigned to the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), from Luling, Texas, stands watch as phone talker during an integrated training team drill while the ship is underway in the Pacific Ocean, March 31, 2025. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance a shared vision of a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific in which all nations are secure in their sovereignty and free from coercion. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)