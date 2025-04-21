11th MEU Marines receive the Presidential Volunteer Service Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and civilians with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, pose for a photo during a President’s Volunteer Service Award ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Apr. 21, 2025. The President’s Volunteer Service Award is given to service members and civilians who complete up to 250 volunteer hours in a year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)