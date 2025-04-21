Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines receive the Presidential Volunteer Service Award [Image 1 of 5]

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Sherri Cook, command senior enlisted leader of the of Marine Corps Installations West, right, presents Sgt. Cassandra Sandoval, administrative specialist with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, with the President’s Volunteer Service Award at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Apr. 21, 2025. The President’s Volunteer Service Award is given to service members and civilians who complete up to 250 volunteer hours in a year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)

    Ceremony
    Volunteer
    11th MEU
    I MEF
    Award

