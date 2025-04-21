11th MEU Marines receive the Presidential Volunteer Service Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Donovan Harrow, left, and Sgt. Cesar Chaconcastaneda, administrative specialists with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, reflect on their President’s Volunteer Service Awards at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Apr. 21, 2025. The President’s Volunteer Service Award is given to service members and civilians who complete up to 250 volunteer hours in a year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)