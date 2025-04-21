WTI 2-25 Non-combatant Extraction Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey pilots assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) participate in a non-combatant evacuation operation exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, April 18, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin)