WTI 2-25 Non-combatant Extraction Operation

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in a non-combatant evacuation operation exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms California, April 18, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin)