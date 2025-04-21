WTI 2-25 Non-combatant Extraction Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Sgt. Peter Momtalvo, a native of New Mexico and a radio operator with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, communicates with a control center during a non-combatant evacuation operation exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms California, April 18, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin)