    Secretary of the VA visits MacDill AFB [Image 3 of 4]

    Secretary of the VA visits MacDill AFB

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins poses for a photo with VA employees. Collins toured the clinic on MacDill to familiarize himself with the 6th Medical Group’s mission and recognize VA personnel for their hard work and contributions in supporting military personnel and retirees on the installation and around the central Florida area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 13:01
    Photo ID: 8984876
    VIRIN: 250416-F-XY101-1015
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    MacDill
    6th MDG
    Distinguished Visitor
    Secretary of VA

