Secretary of the VA visits MacDill AFB

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins converses with 6th Air Refueling Wing leadership at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 16, 2025. Collins toured the clinic on MacDill to familiarize himself with the 6th Medical Group’s mission and recognize VA personnel for their hard work and contributions in supporting military personnel and retirees on the installation and around the central Florida area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)