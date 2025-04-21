Secretary of the VA visits MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins, right, is greeted by U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing Commander, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 16, 2025. Collins toured the clinic on MacDill to familiarize himself with the 6th Medical Group’s mission and recognize VA personnel for their hard work and contributions in supporting military personnel and retirees on the installation and around the central Florida area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)