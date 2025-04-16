386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving

Col. Robert Kline, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, left, and Lt. Col. Rafael Perea, 386th AEW deputy chief of staff, second-to-left, serve lunch at the Desert Winds dining facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 20, 2025. Kline and Perea participated in a Senior Leader Easter Serving in celebration of Easter Sunday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
