    386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving [Image 2 of 10]

    386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Lt. Col. Rafael Perea, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy chief of staff, serves lunch at the Desert Winds dining facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 20, 2025. Perea, along with Col. Robert Kline, 386th AEW deputy commander, participated in a Senior Leader Easter Serving in celebration of Easter Sunday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

