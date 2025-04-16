386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Rafael Perea, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy chief of staff, serves lunch at the Desert Winds dining facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 20, 2025. Perea, along with Col. Robert Kline, 386th AEW deputy commander, participated in a Senior Leader Easter Serving in celebration of Easter Sunday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)