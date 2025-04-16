386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Robert Kline, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, and Lt. Col. Rafael Perea, 386th AEW deputy chief of staff, serve lunch at the Desert Winds dining facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 20, 2025. Kline and Perea participated in a Senior Leader Easter Serving in celebration of Easter Sunday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)