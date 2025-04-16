Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Col. Robert Kline, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, and Lt. Col. Rafael Perea, 386th AEW deputy chief of staff, serve lunch at the Desert Winds dining facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 20, 2025. Kline and Perea participated in a Senior Leader Easter Serving in celebration of Easter Sunday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 08:01
    Photo ID: 8984129
    VIRIN: 250420-F-NI494-1008
    Resolution: 5069x3373
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving
    386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving
    386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving
    386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving
    386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving
    386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving
    386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving
    386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving
    386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving
    386th AEW: Senior Leader Easter Serving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Easter
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download