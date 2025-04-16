P-8A Poseidon Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Ismileyna Valles, left, and Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Garrett Collum conduct maintenance on the vertical stabilizer of a P-8A Poseidon at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, April 19, 2025. VP-46 and the ‘Totems’ of VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)