Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    P-8A Poseidon Maintenance [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    P-8A Poseidon Maintenance

    KEFLAVÍK, ICELAND

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Garrett Collum, a ‘Grey Knight’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, hoists a leading edge of a vertical stabilizer on a P-8A Poseidon at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, April 19, 2025. VP-46 and the ‘Totems’ of VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 05:57
    Photo ID: 8984057
    VIRIN: 250419-N-AN659-1053
    Resolution: 1800x1202
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: KEFLAVÍK, IS
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P-8A Poseidon Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    P-8A Poseidon Maintenance
    P-8A Poseidon Maintenance
    P-8A Poseidon Maintenance
    P-8A Poseidon Maintenance
    P-8A Poseidon Maintenance
    P-8A Poseidon Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airframe
    Grey Knights
    patrol squadron 46
    vertical stabilizer
    VP-46
    P-8A Poseidon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download