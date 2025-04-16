Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KEFLAVÍK, ICELAND

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Ismileyna Valles, assigned to the ‘Grey Knights’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, stands in a lift near a P-8A Poseidon at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, April 19, 2025. VP-46 and the ‘Totems’ of VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 05:57
    Photo ID: 8984058
    VIRIN: 250419-N-AN659-1013
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: KEFLAVÍK, IS
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P-8A Poseidon Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

