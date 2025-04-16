Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former AMCOM intern, now LRC Poland contracting expert: ‘Happy 250th birthday, Army!’ [Image 3 of 3]

    Former AMCOM intern, now LRC Poland contracting expert: ‘Happy 250th birthday, Army!’

    POZNAN, POLAND

    04.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Carol Matthews is the acquisition management specialist for Logistics Readiness Center Poland. As she prepares to transition to the next chapter of her life – being it’s the Army’s 250th birthday this year – she feels both emotional and excited. “As I approach the end of my career with the U.S. Army, it’s bittersweet. I’m proud of my service and proud of being a part of the Army team. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” Matthews said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

