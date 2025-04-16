Carol Matthews is the acquisition management specialist for Logistics Readiness Center Poland. As she prepares to transition to the next chapter of her life – being it’s the Army’s 250th birthday this year – she feels both emotional and excited. “As I approach the end of my career with the U.S. Army, it’s bittersweet. I’m proud of my service and proud of being a part of the Army team. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” Matthews said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 05:51
|Photo ID:
|8984046
|VIRIN:
|250421-A-A4479-9951
|Resolution:
|1452x1919
|Size:
|337.57 KB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Hometown:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former AMCOM intern, now LRC Poland contracting expert: ‘Happy 250th birthday, Army!’ [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former AMCOM intern, now LRC Poland contracting expert: ‘Happy 250th birthday, Army!’
No keywords found.