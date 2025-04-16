Former AMCOM intern, now LRC Poland contracting expert: ‘Happy 250th birthday, Army!’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Carol Matthews is the acquisition management specialist for Logistics Readiness Center Poland in Poznan. For most of her career, she worked at Program Executive Office Aviation in Huntsville, Alabama. At PEO Aviation, she worked as an acquisition analyst in the Fixed Wing Project Office in support of Transport Aircraft, Special Electronic Mission Aircraft and Foreign Military Sales. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)