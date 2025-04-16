Airmen from the 379th AEW synchronize with RAF to provide strategic airlift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mildred Cox, 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron ramp services, waits to offload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to 99 Squadron, Royal Air Force Brize Norton, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 12, 2025. In a continued demonstration of combined interoperability, members of the RAF and USAF work together to provide strategic airlift in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)