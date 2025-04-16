Airmen from the 379th AEW synchronize with RAF to provide strategic airlift

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mildred Cox, 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron ramp services, waits to offload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to 99 Squadron, Royal Air Force Brize Norton, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 12, 2025. In a continued demonstration of combined interoperability, members of the RAF and USAF work together to provide strategic airlift in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 03:39
Photo ID:
|8983874
VIRIN:
|250412-F-PU288-1023
Resolution:
|4352x2703
Size:
|433.63 KB
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Web Views:
|7
Downloads:
|0
