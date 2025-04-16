Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen from the 379th AEW synchronize with RAF to provide strategic airlift [Image 8 of 8]

    Airmen from the 379th AEW synchronize with RAF to provide strategic airlift

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mildred Cox, 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron ramp services, waits to offload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to 99 Squadron, Royal Air Force Brize Norton, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 12, 2025. In a continued demonstration of combined interoperability, members of the RAF and USAF work together to provide strategic airlift in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    AIRLIFT
    CENTCOM
    C-17 GLOBEMASTER III
    INTEROPERABILITY
    RAF
    AFCENT

