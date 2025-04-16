Airmen from the 379th AEW synchronize with RAF to provide strategic airlift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of 99 Squadron, Royal Air Force Brize Norton signs for fuel from the 379th Logistic Readiness Squadron after offloading cargo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 12, 2025. In a continued demonstration of combined interoperability, members of the Royal Air Force and U.S. Air Force work together to provide strategic airlift in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)