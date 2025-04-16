Airmen from the 379th AEW synchronize with RAF to provide strategic airlift

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Hensley, left, 379th Expeditionary Logistic Readiness Squadron fuel services, talks with a member of 99 Squadron, Royal Air Force Brize Norton during cargo offload within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 12, 2025. As long-standing partners, the Royal Air Force and USAF collaborate to ensure effective delivery of strategic airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 03:39
|Photo ID:
|8983873
|VIRIN:
|250412-F-PU288-1152
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
