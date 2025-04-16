Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen from the 379th AEW synchronize with RAF to provide strategic airlift [Image 7 of 8]

    Airmen from the 379th AEW synchronize with RAF to provide strategic airlift

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Hensley, left, 379th Expeditionary Logistic Readiness Squadron fuel services, talks with a member of 99 Squadron, Royal Air Force Brize Norton during cargo offload within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 12, 2025. As long-standing partners, the Royal Air Force and USAF collaborate to ensure effective delivery of strategic airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 03:39
    Photo ID: 8983873
    VIRIN: 250412-F-PU288-1152
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AIRLIFT
    CENTCOM
    C-17 GLOBEMASTER III
    INTEROPERABILITY
    RAF
    AFCENT

