Airmen from the 379th AEW synchronize with RAF to provide strategic airlift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Hensley, left, 379th Expeditionary Logistic Readiness Squadron fuel services, talks with a member of 99 Squadron, Royal Air Force Brize Norton during cargo offload within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 12, 2025. As long-standing partners, the Royal Air Force and USAF collaborate to ensure effective delivery of strategic airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)