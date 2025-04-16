Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Readiness in Focus During Senior DoD Health Visit to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa [Image 3 of 4]

    Mission Readiness in Focus During Senior DoD Health Visit to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    Susan Orsega, deputy assistant secretary of defense for health services policy and oversight, talks with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ian Sibal, a laboratory technician, during a tour of the Armed Forces Blood Bank Center (ASBBC) at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa April 9, 2025. The ASBBC at the hospital is one of two sites in the Military Health System that does in-house testing of their blood products. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Fowler)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 20:52
    Photo ID: 8983471
    VIRIN: 250409-N-DO281-1199
    Resolution: 4698x3132
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Readiness in Focus During Senior DoD Health Visit to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

