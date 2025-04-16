Mission Readiness in Focus During Senior DoD Health Visit to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Susan Orsega, deputy assistant secretary of defense for health services policy and oversight, talks with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ian Sibal, a laboratory technician, during a tour of the Armed Forces Blood Bank Center (ASBBC) at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa April 9, 2025. The ASBBC at the hospital is one of two sites in the Military Health System that does in-house testing of their blood products. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Fowler)