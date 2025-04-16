Rear Adm. Satterwhite Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

Rear Adm. Stuart Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center, receives a question from a command pay and personnel adminstrator (CPPA) from III Marine Expeditionary Force during a CPPA fleet engagement event at the Kadena Air Base theater, April 17, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)