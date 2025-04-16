KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN
Rear Adm. Stuart Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center, receives a question from a command pay and personnel adminstrator (CPPA) from III Marine Expeditionary Force during a CPPA fleet engagement event at the Kadena Air Base theater, April 17, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2025 19:49
|Photo ID:
|8983417
|VIRIN:
|250417-N-DN657-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Satterwhite Visit [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.