Rear Adm. Satterwhite Visit

KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

Rear Adm. Stuart Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center, briefs command pay and personnel adminstrators (CPPA) from Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and tenant commands during a CPPA fleet engagement event at the Kadena Air Base theater, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)