    Rear Adm. Satterwhite Visit

    Rear Adm. Satterwhite Visit

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN
    Rear Adm. Stuart Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center, briefs command pay and personnel adminstrators (CPPA) from Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and tenant commands during a CPPA fleet engagement event at the Kadena Air Base theater, April 17, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 19:49
    Photo ID: 8983416
    VIRIN: 250417-N-DN657-1004
    Resolution: 7679x5119
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Rear Adm. Satterwhite Visit [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    III MEF
    administrator
    CFAO
    CPPA

