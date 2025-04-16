USS Mount Whitney Hosts Key Leadership Engagement between Sixth Fleet and Libya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250420-N-JC445-1023 TRIPOLI, Libya (April 20, 2025) Vice President of the Presidency Council for Libya Abdullah Lafi, and Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, pose for a photo during reception aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a port visit in Tripoli. Mount Whitney, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)