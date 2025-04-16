Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney Hosts Key Leadership Engagement between Sixth Fleet and Libya [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Mount Whitney Hosts Key Leadership Engagement between Sixth Fleet and Libya

    TRIPOLI, LIBYA

    04.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    250420-N-JC445-1023 TRIPOLI, Libya (April 20, 2025) Vice President of the Presidency Council for Libya Abdullah Lafi, and Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, pose for a photo during reception aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a port visit in Tripoli. Mount Whitney, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 13:41
    Photo ID: 8983294
    VIRIN: 250420-N-JC445-1023
    Resolution: 5957x4065
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: TRIPOLI, LY
    This work, USS Mount Whitney Hosts Key Leadership Engagement between Sixth Fleet and Libya [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    reception
    Sixth Fleet
    Libya
    MC2 Mario Coto
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    Command Ship LCC/JCC 20

