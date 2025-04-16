USS Mount Whitney Hosts Key Leadership Engagement between Sixth Fleet and Libya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250420-N-JC445-1006 TRIPOLI, Libya (April 20, 2025) Ambassador Richard Norland, the U.S. special envoy for Libya (middle), and Mr. Richard Brandt, Chargé d’Affaires (right) greet key Libyan military and civilian officials before a reception aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a port visit in Tripoli. Mount Whitney, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)