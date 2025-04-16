USS Mount Whitney Hosts Key Leadership Engagement between Sixth Fleet and Libya

250420-N-JC445-1014 TRIPOLI, Libya (April 20, 2025) Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, greets Gen. Mohammed Haddad, Libyan chief of defense staff, before reception aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a port visit in Tripoli. Mount Whitney, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2025 13:41
|Photo ID:
|8983293
|VIRIN:
|250420-N-JC445-1014
|Resolution:
|4794x3876
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|TRIPOLI, LY
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
