2025 SHARP Month 4K Run

Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, program executive officer for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), leads a crowd of nearly 100 PEO STRI Soldiers and civilian employees in a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) month 4K run/walk around Naval Support Activity Orlando on April 17. The theme for the 2025 SHARP month is “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” and focuses on creating an Army culture of resilience, readiness, safety and respect for Soldiers, families and Army civilians. The run was one of many SHARP events in April sponsored by PEO STRI to increase awareness of SHARP programs and support those impacted by sexual harassment/assault. (U.S. Army photo by Scott Webb)