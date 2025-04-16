Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 SHARP Month 4K Run [Image 2 of 3]

    2025 SHARP Month 4K Run

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Scott Webb 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Soldiers and civilian employees from the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) approach the finish line during a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) month 4K run/walk around Naval Support Activity Orlando on April 17. The theme for the 2025 SHARP month is “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” and focuses on creating an Army culture of resilience, readiness, safety and respect for Soldiers, families and Army civilians. The run was one of many SHARP events in April sponsored by PEO STRI to increase awareness of SHARP programs and support those impacted by sexual harassment/assault. (U.S. Army photo by Scott Webb)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 08:42
    Photo ID: 8983240
    VIRIN: 250417-A-SW224-1036
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 SHARP Month 4K Run [Image 3 of 3], by Scott Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sexual Assault
    SHARP
    Teal
    PEO STRI

