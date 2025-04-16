Tunisian Navy Steams Behind USS Mount Whitney

250418-N-JC445-1022 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 18, 2025) The Tunisian patrol boat Menzel Bourguiba (P306) maneuvers alongside the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) as it steams through the Mediterranean Sea. Mount Whitney, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)
|04.18.2025
|04.19.2025 05:23
|8982929
|250418-N-JC445-1022
|5086x3429
|2.04 MB
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|4
|0
