Tunisian Navy Steams Behind USS Mount Whitney

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250418-N-JC445-1021 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 18, 2025) The Tunisian naval offshore patrol vessel Sophonisbe (P613), the Tunisian patrol boat Tazarka (P305) and the Tunisian patrol boat Menzel Bourguiba (P306) break away behind the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) as they steam through the Mediterranean Sea. Mount Whitney, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)