    Tunisian Navy Steams Behind USS Mount Whitney [Image 1 of 4]

    Tunisian Navy Steams Behind USS Mount Whitney

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    250418-N-JC445-1016 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 18, 2025) The Tunisian naval offshore patrol vessel Sophonisbe (P613), the Tunisian patrol boat Tazarka (P305) and the Tunisian patrol boat Menzel Bourguiba (P306) maneuver into formation behind the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) as they steam through the Mediterranean Sea. Mount Whitney, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    underway
    Mediterranean Sea
    MC2 Mario Coto
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    Command Ship LCC/JCC 20
    Tunisian Navy

