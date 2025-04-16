CTF-76 Holds Change-of-Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OKINAWA, Japan (April 18, 2025) Rear Adm. Chris Stone, the outgoing commander of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, gives remarks during a change-of-command ceremony at Camp Courtney Chapel in Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2025. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CTF-76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support a range of theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster response to full combat operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal) 250418-M-SJ698-1011