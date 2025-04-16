Task Force 76 Holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | OKINAWA, Japan (April 18, 2025) Rear Adm. Chris Stone, the outgoing commander of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | OKINAWA, Japan (April 18, 2025) Rear Adm. Chris Stone, the outgoing commander of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, gives remarks during a change-of-command ceremony at Camp Courtney Chapel in Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2025. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CTF-76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support a range of theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster response to full combat operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal) 250418-M-SJ698-1011 see less | View Image Page

OKINAWA, Japan – Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 welcomed its newest leader during a change-of-command ceremony at Camp Courtney Chapel in Okinawa, Japan, April 18.



Rear Adm. Tom Shultz relieved Rear Adm. Chris Stone in front of friends, family, and U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force guests.



During his nearly two years in command, Stone oversaw four Amphibious Ready Group-Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG-MEU) patrols in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. His remarks focused on the importance of the Navy-Marine Corps team in the Indo-Pacific.



“An ARG-MEU delivers power projection to the shore at the time and place it is needed, and our capability to accomplish that in the Indo-Pacific remains unmatched,” said Stone. “Our team trains tirelessly every day to be ready to execute our mission at the time our nation calls upon us.”



CTF-76 and its subordinate units are forward-deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet, giving its Sailors and Marines the privilege of living in Japan and a firsthand understanding of the maritime environment. Stone used the ceremony to emphasize the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance.



“Our alliance is ironclad and is the cornerstone to maintaining peace and prosperity in the region,” said Stone. “We train together, we are incredibly capable, and it’s awe-inspiring to see our two forces in action.”



Stone finished by recognizing the CTF-76 Sailors and Marines he served with during his time in command.



“You’re the best of the best. We’ve shared a lot of water under the keel, and you’ve accomplished a tremendous amount. I couldn’t be prouder of all of you,” said Stone, whose next assignment is at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, as U.S. Transportation Command’s director of strategic plans, policy and logistics.



Shultz’s remarks underscored the importance of the warrior ethos and how the Navy-Marine Corps amphibious force deters aggression through combat forces that maintain the advantage over adversaries.



“I am truly honored and privileged to be a part of this team,” said Shultz. “I am looking forward to training and being ready to fight shoulder to shoulder with you. Everyone has a role in being prepared to fight, and I am looking forward to doing that as part of our Navy-Marine Corps team.”



Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CTF-76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support a range of theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster response to full combat operations.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.