    CTF-76 Holds Change-of-Command [Image 1 of 2]

    CTF-76 Holds Change-of-Command

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    OKINAWA, Japan (April 18, 2025) Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, the incoming commander of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, receives sideboy honors during a change-of-command ceremony at Camp Courtney Chapel in Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2025. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CTF-76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support a range of theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster response to full combat operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal) 250418-M-SJ698-1010

