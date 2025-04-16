Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Jeffrey S. Palazzini, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Field Office – Pacific Palisades, and Lt. Col. Nathaniel A. Weander, deputy commander, join state Sen. Ben Allen, D-24th District, at a Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting to discuss debris removal efforts in Pacific Palisades, California, April 15, 2025.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)