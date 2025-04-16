Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting

    Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Col. Jeffrey S. Palazzini, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Field Office – Pacific Palisades, and Lt. Col. Nathaniel A. Weander, deputy commander, join state Sen. Ben Allen, D-24th District, at a Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting to discuss debris removal efforts in Pacific Palisades, California, April 15, 2025.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025
    Photo ID: 8982565
    VIRIN: 250415-A-ZT698-9875
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.63 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    USACE
    LAwildfires25

